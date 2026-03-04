11-Year-Old Girl from Ukraine Cleans Vrindavan After Holi | Clean Vrindavan Project

After Holi, the streets of Vrindavan were covered in plastic and thermocol.

11-year-old Rada from Ukraine couldn’t ignore it.

With gloves, a trash bag, and her father Max — a former Paralympic swimmer — she began cleaning the sacred streets. What started as two people picking up waste has now grown into the Clean Vrindavan Project, a volunteer-driven movement removing tonnes of Holi waste.

In a town revered for devotion and faith, this young environmentalist reminded us:

Devotion isn’t just prayer. It’s responsibility.

If an 11-year-old visiting from another country can protect Vrindavan, can’t we protect our own sacred spaces?

