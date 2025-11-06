Left Corporate Life to Become Wildlife Photographer

#thebetterindia

She traded boardrooms for bird calls and found her purpose in the wild.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Meet Nisha Purushothaman, who left a high-paying corporate job to become a wildlife photographer and co-founded an eco-safari camp in Masai Mara!

From Kerala’s forests to global exhibitions, her journey proves — when you follow your passion, the wild rewards you.

#WomenInWildlife#TheBetterIndia#InspiringJourney#NaturePhotography#NatureLover#FollowYourPassion#WildlifeIndia

[Wildlife India, Wildlife Photographer, Nisha Purushothaman, Kerala Photographer, Inspiring Women]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/