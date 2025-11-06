Authors
Left Corporate Life to Become Wildlife Photographer

Left Corporate Life to Become Wildlife Photographer

By Video Team - The Better India
She traded boardrooms for bird calls and found her purpose in the wild.

Meet Nisha Purushothaman, who left a high-paying corporate job to become a wildlife photographer and co-founded an eco-safari camp in Masai Mara!

From Kerala’s forests to global exhibitions, her journey proves — when you follow your passion, the wild rewards you.

