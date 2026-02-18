Why This $3M Prize Winner Still Rides A Bicycle | Ashoke Sen | Indian Physicist

#thebetterindia

He won $3 million, nearly three times the Nobel Prize, and still chose a bicycle over a luxury car.

Meet Ashoke Sen, the Kolkata-born physicist whose research triggered the Second Superstring Revolution and changed modern physics. A recipient of the Fundamental Physics Prize, he returned to India, donated much of his prize money, and continues working with simplicity and purpose.

This is the story of an Indian scientist whose greatness speaks through impact, not lifestyle.

