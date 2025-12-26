Watch Now | Mapping New India’s Solar Mindset

“Adoption of solar energy shouldn’t be a choice anymore,” believes Chetan Singh Solanki, fondly called the Solar Man of India. A former IIT Bombay professor and founder of the Energy Swaraj Foundation, Chetan has spent years travelling the country in a solar-powered bus, sharing his philosophy of ‘Avoid–Minimise–Generate’.
To learn more about this approach, tune in to our podcast where we hear from him and Pranesh Chaudhary, an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and the CEO & Founder of Zunsolar, on the mindset shifts they’ve seen over the past decade regarding solar adoption.
Watch the full episode here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQzF-msjO_k
Music Credits:
Take flight
Auto clear code: “Take Flight” licensed via Music Vine: XIURC99V3DEQ1M9I
Title of Musical Work: Take Flight
Artist: Kaleidoscope
License ID S761987-12865