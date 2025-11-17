Watch Now | A Just Energy Transition: Who Wins, Who’s Left Behind?

Authors
A Just Energy Transition: Who Wins, Who's Left Behind?

By Video Team - The Better India
For any one person formally employed in coal mining, there are 10 other people informally dependent on it for a living.

As India shifts to renewable energy, the question isn’t just how fast we transition — but how fair that transition will be.

Can the green economy create space for workers from traditional sectors?

If you’ve missed the episode where the experts unpack what a just energy transition could look like for India’s workforce, watch it here - https://youtu.be/cC8kVsvvlmg

