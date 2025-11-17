Watch Now | A Just Energy Transition: Who Wins, Who’s Left Behind?

New Update
For any one person formally employed in coal mining, there are 10 other people informally dependent on it for a living.
As India shifts to renewable energy, the question isn’t just how fast we transition — but how fair that transition will be.
Can the green economy create space for workers from traditional sectors?
