Trio's AI Solution in Radiology Improves Diagnostic Accuracy by 99%

Trio's AI Solution in Radiology Improves Diagnostic Accuracy by 99%

By Video Team - The Better India
With the help of AI solutions, radiologists today can take up 3 times more cases and can provide a much more detailed and objective report to the patients. Plus, Synpasica has helped address over 3 lakh cases across rural India.

Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/

In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial 's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).

