These Students Are Learning to Build, Not Browse

What does real digital learning look like?

In this classroom, it’s not about screen time. It’s about learning how to create, experiment, and think independently.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

With structured digital learning and guided support, the ASUS and VIDYA (Vidya Integrated Development for Youth and Adults) Digital Literacy Programme is helping students, and even their families, build skills that matter for the future.

In partnership with @ASUSIndia.official

Music Credit:

Title of Musical Work: Warm Adventure

Artist: RA

License ID: S765149-12865

Link: https://musicvine.com/track/ra/warm-adventure

Autoclear code: JEIVZWMRTGAFBKUL