These Students Are Learning to Build, Not Browse

What does real digital learning look like?
In this classroom, it’s not about screen time. It’s about learning how to create, experiment, and think independently.
With structured digital learning and guided support, the ASUS and VIDYA (Vidya Integrated Development for Youth and Adults) Digital Literacy Programme is helping students, and even their families, build skills that matter for the future.
In partnership with @ASUSIndia.official
