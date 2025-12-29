Authors
Home Videos Knowledge These Students Are Learning to Build, Not Browse

These Students Are Learning to Build, Not Browse

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

What does real digital learning look like?

In this classroom, it’s not about screen time. It’s about learning how to create, experiment, and think independently.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

With structured digital learning and guided support, the ASUS and VIDYA (Vidya Integrated Development for Youth and Adults) Digital Literacy Programme is helping students, and even their families, build skills that matter for the future.

In partnership with @ASUSIndia.official

Music Credit:
Title of Musical Work: Warm Adventure
Artist: RA
License ID: S765149-12865
Link: https://musicvine.com/track/ra/warm-adventure
Autoclear code: JEIVZWMRTGAFBKUL

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like