The Tamil AI Genius Bringing Heritage Tales To Life

Meet Jay Pirabakaran, a UK-based creator bringing Tamil Heritage tales to life like never before.
Growing up on legends and cinema, he taught himself filmmaking for a decade — then discovered generative AI.
What began as an experiment became Jayprints, where ancient heroes move with cinematic magic.
Today, over a million people follow his stunning reimaginings.
For Jay, AI is just the brush — the stories and soul are all his.
#AIart#DigitalArt#Storytelling#CulturalHeritage#AIArt#Inspiration#CreativeJourney
[Jay Pirabakaran, Tamil Nadu, Heritage, Generative AI Art, Jayprints, Indian Heroes, Cultural Storytelling, Digital Art Innovation]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/