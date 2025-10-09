Authors
Home Videos Knowledge The Tamil AI Genius Bringing Heritage Tales To Life

The Tamil AI Genius Bringing Heritage Tales To Life

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

#thebetterindia

Meet Jay Pirabakaran, a UK-based creator bringing Tamil Heritage tales to life like never before.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Growing up on legends and cinema, he taught himself filmmaking for a decade — then discovered generative AI.

What began as an experiment became Jayprints, where ancient heroes move with cinematic magic.

Today, over a million people follow his stunning reimaginings.
For Jay, AI is just the brush — the stories and soul are all his.

#AIart#DigitalArt#Storytelling#CulturalHeritage#AIArt#Inspiration#CreativeJourney

[Jay Pirabakaran, Tamil Nadu, Heritage, Generative AI Art, Jayprints, Indian Heroes, Cultural Storytelling, Digital Art Innovation]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like