The Tamil AI Genius Bringing Heritage Tales To Life

Meet Jay Pirabakaran, a UK-based creator bringing Tamil Heritage tales to life like never before.

Growing up on legends and cinema, he taught himself filmmaking for a decade — then discovered generative AI.

What began as an experiment became Jayprints, where ancient heroes move with cinematic magic.

Today, over a million people follow his stunning reimaginings.

For Jay, AI is just the brush — the stories and soul are all his.

