The Green Economy in Everyday Life

By Video Team - The Better India
Everyday things we throw away still hold value. Leftovers become resources, waste turns into opportunity, creating jobs along the way. This is the green economy in action, where everyday choices reshape how we produce, consume, and build livelihoods.
From clean energy to circular systems, from biomaterials to nature-based solutions - it focuses on growth that works in harmony with the planet.

