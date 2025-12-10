Authors
Right To Disconnect Bill: What You Should Know

By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

Ever feel like work never leaves your WhatsApp?

Late-night emails. Weekend calls. Messages pinging at 10 PM.

The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025 aims to give employees the legal power to switch off after office hours without fear or guilt.

Watch the video to see what this could mean for your work-life balance, your sleep, and your sanity.

