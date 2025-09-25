Lost Everything, Didn't Give Up, Became 'Ashu Sir' For Millions!

#thebetterindia

From tiffin delivery boy to YouTube’s favourite science teacher

Meet Ashu Ghai, who turned struggle into strength and classrooms into adventures.

Once teaching just 2 students, today his channel Science and Fun has 5M followers and 3.7B views!

Breaking taboos, simplifying tough concepts, and inspiring millions — Ashu Sir proves education is not rote learning, but curiosity, discovery, and FUN.

