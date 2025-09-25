Lost Everything, Didn't Give Up, Became 'Ashu Sir' For Millions!

From tiffin delivery boy to YouTube’s favourite science teacher
Meet Ashu Ghai, who turned struggle into strength and classrooms into adventures.
Once teaching just 2 students, today his channel Science and Fun has 5M followers and 3.7B views!
Breaking taboos, simplifying tough concepts, and inspiring millions — Ashu Sir proves education is not rote learning, but curiosity, discovery, and FUN.
