Leveraging AI to Combat Malnutrition in Maharashtra's Tribal Schools

This initiative uses technology to monitor meal quality and compliance, significantly improving student nutrition and offering a replicable solution for schools across India.
Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/
In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial 's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).
