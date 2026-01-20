India’s first female anthropologist (Irawati Karve)

#thebetterindia

In Nazi-era Germany, this Indian woman did the unthinkable.

Born in 1905, Irawati Karve became India’s first female anthropologist. Studying under a Nazi professor who demanded she prove racial superiority, she chose science over propaganda — and disproved him.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Penalised, she returned to India to document real lives and fight bias.

Her legacy matters. Share her story.

#IndianHistory#UnsungHeroes#WomenInScience

[Irawati Karve, Indian Women Scientists, Unsung Indian Heroes, History Of Indian Science, Women Trailblazers In India]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Advertisment

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/