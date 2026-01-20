India’s first female anthropologist (Irawati Karve)

In Nazi-era Germany, this Indian woman did the unthinkable.
Born in 1905, Irawati Karve became India’s first female anthropologist. Studying under a Nazi professor who demanded she prove racial superiority, she chose science over propaganda — and disproved him.
Penalised, she returned to India to document real lives and fight bias.
Her legacy matters. Share her story.
#IndianHistory#UnsungHeroes#WomenInScience
[Irawati Karve, Indian Women Scientists, Unsung Indian Heroes, History Of Indian Science, Women Trailblazers In India]
