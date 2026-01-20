Authors
India's first female anthropologist (Irawati Karve)

By Video Team - The Better India
In Nazi-era Germany, this Indian woman did the unthinkable.

Born in 1905, Irawati Karve became India’s first female anthropologist. Studying under a Nazi professor who demanded she prove racial superiority, she chose science over propaganda — and disproved him.

Penalised, she returned to India to document real lives and fight bias.

Her legacy matters. Share her story.

