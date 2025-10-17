How a Humanoid Robot is Powering Rural Classrooms in Karnataka

Dressed in a blue shirt and tunic, this humanoid robot blends with the students Sirsi village. And everyday, she turns teaching into a remarkable experience unlike any other.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/

In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).

#FrontierTechRepository#NITIFTH#NITIAayog#TheBetterIndia#MadeInIndia#makeinindia

Music Credits:

Title of Musical Work: Rise

Artist: Josh Kramer

License ID: S742479-12865