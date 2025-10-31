Data-Driven Irrigation Saves 3000+ Crore Litres of Water

Authors
By Video Team - The Better India
A combination of soil moisture sensors, flow meters, weather data, and AI algorithms -- that's how Cultyvate has helped farmers across 7 Indian states increase yield multifold and cut carbon emmissions!

Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/

In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).

Video Team - The Better India
