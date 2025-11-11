Authors
Home Videos Knowledge Damage Assessment to Disaster Relief: IIT-Kanpur's Drones Strengthen Emergency Response

Damage Assessment to Disaster Relief: IIT-Kanpur's Drones Strengthen Emergency Response

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

These drones can carry a 5kg payload, fly for 80 minutes, and reach any survivor who may need food, water or as a communication device.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/

In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial 's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).

#FrontierTechRepository#NITIFTH#NITIAayog#TheBetterIndia#MadeInIndia#MakeInIndia

Title of Musical Work
Classic
On This Day
17 Oct 2025
Artist
Monument Music
License Type
Pro Standard,
License ID
S744072-12865

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like