Constitution Autobiography

By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
It took 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days to create me. 299 voices argued over every word to ensure I could protect you.

From Dr. Ambedkar’s structure to Hansa Mehta’s inclusivity, I was built for India’s hope.

I am not just a rulebook read once a year. I am your daily shield.
This Republic Day, remember: You don’t just follow the Constitution. You are the Constitution.

