Coming Soon | Solar, Minus the Myths: Can It Truly Cut Your Costs?

Solar is everywhere — powering homes, schools, and businesses across India. But here’s the real question: Does going solar actually save you money?

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

In our latest podcast episode, we cut through the hype to explore how solar can be both financially smart and environmentally powerful — when adopted with the right tools and mindset.

Music Credits:

Every heartbeat

Auto clear code: “Every Heartbeat” licensed via Music Vine: GQJGQZQZT86I682J

Title of Musical Work: Every Heartbeat

Artist: Hemlock

License ID S761988-12865