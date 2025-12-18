Coming Soon | Solar, Minus the Myths: Can It Truly Cut Your Costs?

New Update
Solar is everywhere — powering homes, schools, and businesses across India. But here’s the real question: Does going solar actually save you money?
In our latest podcast episode, we cut through the hype to explore how solar can be both financially smart and environmentally powerful — when adopted with the right tools and mindset.
Music Credits:
Every heartbeat
Auto clear code: “Every Heartbeat” licensed via Music Vine: GQJGQZQZT86I682J
Title of Musical Work: Every Heartbeat
Artist: Hemlock
License ID S761988-12865