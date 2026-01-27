Bus Conductor To Padma Shri

#thebetterindia

He spent 80% of his salary on books. Sold his home in Mysuru. And built the world’s largest free-access library.

This Republic Day, India honoured him with the Padma Shri.

But his real reward has always been something else — millions of minds opened.

Watch the extraordinary journey of 75-year-old Anke Gowda.

