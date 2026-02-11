#thebetterindia

Ever wondered how a teacher with a whiteboard and a camera ended up changing how millions of students learn physics?

From losing his family home as a child to being thrown out of coaching centres for teaching “differently,” Alakh Pandey’s journey is anything but ordinary.

What began as survival teaching turned into a movement that made quality education accessible to students across India.

This isn’t just the story of PhysicsWallah — it’s the story of belief, resilience, and teaching from the heart.

Watch the video to see how one teacher turned struggle into a classroom that reached millions.

