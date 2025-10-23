IoT-Enabled Solutions Help Industries Treat 90 Mn Litres of Water/Day

New Update
Each plant that partners with Digital Paani saves 58 million litres of freshwater and offsets as much carbon as 5200 trees.
Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/
In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial 's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).
#FrontierTechRepository#NITIFTH#NITIAayog#TheBetterIndia#MadeInIndia#MakeInIndia
Music Credits:
Title of Musical Work
On This Day
Artist
Simon Folwar
License Type
Pro Standard, License ID S743351-12865