In 22 Years, He Turned a Wasteland Into a Wildlife Haven

From a barren mining desert to a thriving wildlife haven — this is the power of one man’s vision.
Professor Shyam Sundar Jyani spent 22 years nurturing trees like family through his idea of ‘Familial Forestry’, inspiring his entire village to join in.
Today, rare wildlife like the Caracal has returned, and his model is celebrated by the United Nations — proof that love can heal the earth.
