IAS Tina Dabi Turns Drought Hit Barmer Into National Model

Barmer, a city in Rajasthan just won India’s National Water Award and ₹2 crores for water conservation!

Thanks to IAS Tina Dabi’s vision, women no longer walk miles for water.

With 87,000 rainwater tanks built in homes, schools, and community spaces, Barmer became a model for rainwater harvesting.

