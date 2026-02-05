IAS Tina Dabi Turns Drought Hit Barmer Into National Model

Barmer, a city in Rajasthan just won India’s National Water Award and ₹2 crores for water conservation!
Thanks to IAS Tina Dabi’s vision, women no longer walk miles for water.
With 87,000 rainwater tanks built in homes, schools, and community spaces, Barmer became a model for rainwater harvesting.
Imagine the change if every district followed suit! Comment if you want this in your area!
