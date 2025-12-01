DC Sunkara has installed IoT devices across 16 villages, which have increased water supply by over 20%!

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

“Now, we are not dependent on the tank operator," says Renuva Devi, Panchayat president of Kuttapalayam village. "Water is automatically supplied to the public at pre-set timings. There have hardly been any complaints regarding water supply from the public. Fixed quantity is being supplied for a fixed timing and then, there are water savings.”

Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/

In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial 's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).

#FrontierTechRepository#NITIFTH#NITIAayog#TheBetterIndia#MadeInIndia#MakeInIndia

Title of Musical Work

The Fall Of Troy

On This Day

19 Nov 2025

Artist

StudioKolomna

License Type

Pro Standard,

License ID

S754271-12865