IAS Officer Leverages IoT to Raise Water Supply, Cut Electricity Bills in TN

DC Sunkara has installed IoT devices across 16 villages, which have increased water supply by over 20%!

“Now, we are not dependent on the tank operator," says Renuva Devi, Panchayat president of Kuttapalayam village. "Water is automatically supplied to the public at pre-set timings. There have hardly been any complaints regarding water supply from the public. Fixed quantity is being supplied for a fixed timing and then, there are water savings.”

Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/

In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial 's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).

