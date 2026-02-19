I Don't Clap, I Make People Clap

"At 7, I was abandoned for being transgender. I survived by selling flowers, washing cars, and holding on to one thing—dance.
At 19, I finally found community, but the world kept shutting its doors.
One day, watching a child sing on a train changed everything. I realised art could save me too.
Today, I dance not just to survive, but to live with dignity, pride, and purpose."
~ Krishna Mohini
