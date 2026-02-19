I Don't Clap, I Make People Clap

#thebetterindia

"At 7, I was abandoned for being transgender. I survived by selling flowers, washing cars, and holding on to one thing—dance.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

At 19, I finally found community, but the world kept shutting its doors.

One day, watching a child sing on a train changed everything. I realised art could save me too.

Today, I dance not just to survive, but to live with dignity, pride, and purpose."

~ Krishna Mohini

Advertisment

#TransgenderStories#InspiringJourney#Dancer#Artist#LGBTQIACommunity#HopeAndPride

[Transgender, Inspiration, Artist India, LGBTQIA, Krishna Mohini, Inspiring India]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/