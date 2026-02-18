How This Couple Hosted a 2,000-Guest Wedding With ZERO Waste | Sustainability | Eco-friendly Wedding

What if a wedding could celebrate love and protect the planet? 🌍

Priyanka and Murali proved it’s possible by hosting an eco-friendly wedding with 2,000 guests and zero food waste. From composting all wet waste to eliminating single-use plastic, every detail of this sustainable Indian wedding was thoughtfully planned.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Guests received seed-paper wedding invitations, carried gifts in fabric bags, drank water from steel containers, and enjoyed meals served on banana leaves. Natural flower décor replaced artificial setups, and leftover food was donated to children at New Ark Mission.

This zero-waste wedding is a powerful example of how green weddings in India can be meaningful, beautiful, and socially responsible.

If you know someone planning a sustainable wedding or have witnessed one, share their story in the comments !🌱

Advertisment

#EcoWedding#ZeroWasteWedding#SustainableIndia#GreenWedding#PlanetFirst#Sustainability

[eco friendly wedding, zero waste wedding, sustainable wedding india, green wedding ideas, no food waste wedding, banana leaf wedding, plastic free wedding, eco wedding inspiration, sustainable indian wedding, zero waste marriage, big fat indian wedding, indian wedding ideas, wedding theme ideas, ecofriendly wedding theme, wedding themes]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/