How One Call Is Changing Women’s Cancer Care | Echo India | The Better India

Across India, nurses are learning to spot early signs, calm fears, and guide women with confidence. Not through big machines or new buildings, but through one call that brings expertise to wherever they are.

Advertisment

ECHO India, with support from Optum, is helping make moments like these routine. Join us as we explore the quiet shifts that strengthen care for women everywhere.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

In partnership with Optum India

#thebetterindia

Title of Musical Work - Nature

Artist - Hey Pluto

License Type - Pro Standard

Licensor - Music Vine Limited

License ID - S779781-12865

Licensee - VIKARA SERVICES PRIVATE LTD

Link - https://musicvine.com/track/hey-pluto/nature

Music 02:

Title of Musical Work - Believe

Artist - Vocalista

License Type - Pro Standard

Licensor - Music Vine Limited

License ID - S779782-12865

Licensee - VIKARA SERVICES PRIVATE LTD

Link - https://musicvine.com/track/vocalista/believe

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/