How One Call Is Changing Women's Cancer Care | Echo India | The Better India

How One Call Is Changing Women’s Cancer Care | Echo India | The Better India

By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
Across India, nurses are learning to spot early signs, calm fears, and guide women with confidence. Not through big machines or new buildings, but through one call that brings expertise to wherever they are.

ECHO India, with support from Optum, is helping make moments like these routine. Join us as we explore the quiet shifts that strengthen care for women everywhere.

In partnership with Optum India
