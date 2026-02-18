How He Built a ₹300 Crore Gen Z Brand | Shubham Gupta | Bonkers Corner | Shark Tank India

#thebetterindia

College dropout.

Bankrupt family business.

9 years on factory floors.

Shubham Gupta’s journey to building Bonkers Corner is the ultimate testament to grit. After his father’s textile business collapsed, Shubham started from a single room with nothing but his mother’s faith and a deep understanding of Indian streetwear.

Today, Bonkers Corner is a ₹300 Crore powerhouse backed by Shark Tank India, proving that "Made in India" fashion can rule the world.

