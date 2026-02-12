How Change Took Root in the Middle of Bihar

Real change doesn’t happen overnight. It only happens when someone decides to stay.

Across 21 villages in Madhepura, a decade of steady work has reshaped how children learn, how healthcare reaches people, and how families build stability — not through quick fixes, but through showing up year after year.

This journey is made possible with the formation of Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited, a joint venture between Indian Railways and Alstom. Discover what happens when community engagement is designed with long term impact in mind.

