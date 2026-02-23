Authors
Advertisment
Home Videos How An IFS Officer Turned Bengaluru Into Pink Paradise | Civil Service Success Stories | Green City

How An IFS Officer Turned Bengaluru Into Pink Paradise | Civil Service Success Stories | Green City

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

That viral pink bloom taking over your feed?
It’s not an algorithm accident. It’s a 40-year urban forestry legacy.
Back in the 1980s, when rapid urbanization threatened to turn Bengaluru into a concrete jungle, IFS officer S.G. Neginhal launched one of India’s most visionary urban reforestation movements.
Instead of random planting, he engineered a sustainable city ecosystem, introducing Tabebuia rosea (Pink Trumpet Trees), protecting saplings with bamboo guards, and helping plant over 1.5 million trees across the city.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

The result?

Every spring, Bengaluru transforms into a pink paradise, earning its title as India’s true Garden City.
This is not just beautification.
This is climate resilience.
This is long-term urban planning done right.

Should every Indian city replicate the Bengaluru Urban Forestry Model?

#Bengaluru#UrbanForestry#SustainableCities#TabebuiaRosea#GardenCityIndia#ClimateActionIndia

[Pink Bloom Bengaluru, S G Neginhal IFS, Tabebuia Rosea India, Bengaluru Garden City history, Urban Forestry Model India, Sustainable City Planning India, India Urban Reforestation]

Advertisment

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like