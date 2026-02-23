How An IFS Officer Turned Bengaluru Into Pink Paradise | Civil Service Success Stories | Green City

That viral pink bloom taking over your feed?

It’s not an algorithm accident. It’s a 40-year urban forestry legacy.

Back in the 1980s, when rapid urbanization threatened to turn Bengaluru into a concrete jungle, IFS officer S.G. Neginhal launched one of India’s most visionary urban reforestation movements.

Instead of random planting, he engineered a sustainable city ecosystem, introducing Tabebuia rosea (Pink Trumpet Trees), protecting saplings with bamboo guards, and helping plant over 1.5 million trees across the city.

The result?

Every spring, Bengaluru transforms into a pink paradise, earning its title as India’s true Garden City.

This is not just beautification.

This is climate resilience.

This is long-term urban planning done right.

Should every Indian city replicate the Bengaluru Urban Forestry Model?

