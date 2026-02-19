Authors
How a Rajasthan Village Became 100% Zero Waste?

By Video Team - The Better India
Aandhi Gaon in Rajasthan has done the impossible — become a 100% zero-waste, self-sustaining village.

Thanks to Dr Sudipti Arora, who worked through Stage 2 cancer to build vermi-filters, biogas systems, and floating wetlands that recycle every drop of water and every bit of waste.

Here, nothing is thrown — everything returns to the ecosystem.

On World Pollution Day, Aandhi Gaon reminds us that real change begins with every home, every habit, and every village.

Know a village like this? Tell us in the comments below.

