How a Rajasthan Village Became 100% Zero Waste?

Aandhi Gaon in Rajasthan has done the impossible — become a 100% zero-waste, self-sustaining village.
Thanks to Dr Sudipti Arora, who worked through Stage 2 cancer to build vermi-filters, biogas systems, and floating wetlands that recycle every drop of water and every bit of waste.
Here, nothing is thrown — everything returns to the ecosystem.
On World Pollution Day, Aandhi Gaon reminds us that real change begins with every home, every habit, and every village.
