How 120 Farmers Built a Billion-Dollar IT City in Pune | Magarpatta City | Real Estate

The Farmers Who Built a Billion-Dollar City: The Magarpatta Story

In 1993, 120 farmers in Pune faced a choice: sell their ancestral land to greedy developers or lose it to urbanization. They chose a third way. Led by Satish Magar, they pooled 400 acres of family-owned fields to create Magarpatta City, a 6-million sq ft IT powerhouse. Instead of taking a one-time payout, these farmers became shareholders, entrepreneurs, and the true owners of a private township. Today, this model stands as the ultimate blueprint for urban development in India, proving that farmers can lead the digital revolution without losing their roots. Is the Magarpatta model the solution to India’s land acquisition crisis?

