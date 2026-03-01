How 1 Acre is Transforming Women’s Lives Across Maharashtra | She's The Change

Fields can do a lot more than grow food.

They can empower women, fight malnutrition, and build financial independence.

And with Naseem Shaikh’s plan, all you need to achieve this, is 1 acre of land. For over a decade, through the 1 Acre Model, Naseem has trained over 2 lakh women in climate-resilient farming, turning small patches of land into sources of food security and income.

Now, with 500 villages across Maharashtra, women are growing 36 diverse crops in just 1 acre each, ensuring they and their families eat well—even in droughts or floods.

From being farmers, to entrepreneurs and decision-makers, these women are taking control of their futures, all because of Naseem Shaikh, CEO, Swayam Shikshan Prayog.

