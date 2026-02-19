Home With No Toilets To Award In Japan

#thebetterindia

Raised in a home without toilets or electricity, 17-year-old Pooja from Uttar Pradesh noticed something others ignored: dust choking children near her school.

She asked a question, failed repeatedly, faced ridicule, and kept going. Using scrap metal and a fan, she built a dust-free thresher.

Her innovation won the INSPIRE Award—and took her all the way to Japan. Courage changes lives. From a small village, her dream now inspires many.

