Home With No Toilets To Award In Japan

Raised in a home without toilets or electricity, 17-year-old Pooja from Uttar Pradesh noticed something others ignored: dust choking children near her school.
She asked a question, failed repeatedly, faced ridicule, and kept going. Using scrap metal and a fan, she built a dust-free thresher.
Her innovation won the INSPIRE Award—and took her all the way to Japan. Courage changes lives. From a small village, her dream now inspires many.
