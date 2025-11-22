Authors
Using Math To Make Art

By Video Team - The Better India
From blueprints to breathtaking sculptures

Meet Bengaluru’s Kalyan Rathore — the industrial designer who swapped numbers for nature’s patterns.

Inspired by spirals in sunflowers, pinecones, and trees, he transforms steel, bronze & recycled materials into monumental art.

From Guinness-record honeycombs to airport installations, his creations prove math and art were never apart.

A true inspiration for a generation of dreamers!

