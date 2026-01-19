This Home Earns Money From Electricity

What if your home didn’t just consume electricity — but earned from it?
Meet House O in Mumbai — a thoughtfully designed home that stays cool without heavy AC use, harvests rainwater, and sends extra solar power back to the grid.
Built at nearly the same cost as a regular home, it proves sustainability isn’t a luxury — it’s a mindset.
Would you try this at home? Tell us in the comments below.
This house is designed by Architects Harsh and Pratha Bhagat of Studio Mat.
#NetZeroHomes#SustainableLiving#GreenArchitecture#EcoFriendlyHomes
[Net Zero Homes, Sustainable Home Design, Solar Powered House, Eco Friendly Architecture, Energy Efficient Homes, Green Building Design]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/