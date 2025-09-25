This Grandmother Performs Flow Art To Feed Her Grandkids

At 9, she spun sticks to survive. At 12, she was married. By 40, widowed. Soon, she lost her children too. But grief couldn’t stop Shantabai.
Today at 88, this “Warrior Aaji” is mother to 20 kids, raising them with her only skill—lathi-kathi. Every rupee feeds and educates them.
Her fight proves: love has no age, sacrifice no limits.
Your help can change their future. Want to help them? Here are the UPI details ➡️ 9373611504@ibl
#WarriorAaji#Shantabai#LathiKathi#Inspiration#IndianWomen#StreetPerformer#seniorcitizens
[Warrior Aaji, Shantabai, Lathi Kathi, Indian Women, Street Performer, Seniors who Inspire, Senior Citizens]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/