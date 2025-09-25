This Grandmother Performs Flow Art To Feed Her Grandkids

#thebetterindia

At 9, she spun sticks to survive. At 12, she was married. By 40, widowed. Soon, she lost her children too. But grief couldn’t stop Shantabai.

Today at 88, this “Warrior Aaji” is mother to 20 kids, raising them with her only skill—lathi-kathi. Every rupee feeds and educates them.

Her fight proves: love has no age, sacrifice no limits.

