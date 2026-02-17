This 17 YO Built A DIY Air Purifier From Cardboard!

In a city where children breathe poison every day, 17-year-old Aarkin Soni decided enough was enough.
With a cardboard box, a HEPA filter and hope, he built FiltAir — a ₹2,500 DIY purifier saving lungs and futures.
Today, he teaches Delhi’s government school kids to build their own, proving clean air isn’t a luxury but a right.
This is Breathe Better India — stories of those fighting for the air we all deserve.
#CleanAir#AirPollution#Innovation#YouthChangemakers#Sustainability#Delhi#BreatheBetterIndia#AQI
[Breathe Better India, Clean Air, Air Pollution, DIY Air Purifier, Youth Innovation, Delhi Schools]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/