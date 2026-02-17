This 17 YO Built A DIY Air Purifier From Cardboard!

#thebetterindia

In a city where children breathe poison every day, 17-year-old Aarkin Soni decided enough was enough.

With a cardboard box, a HEPA filter and hope, he built FiltAir — a ₹2,500 DIY purifier saving lungs and futures.

Today, he teaches Delhi’s government school kids to build their own, proving clean air isn’t a luxury but a right.

This is Breathe Better India — stories of those fighting for the air we all deserve.

