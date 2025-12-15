She broke the internet with her one-hand embroidery

Born with a partially grown left hand, I grew up hiding it — afraid of stares, afraid of questions. But one promise kept me going: I wouldn’t let my disability define me.
Years later, a tiny embroidered flower changed everything. One stitch at a time, I found my purpose.
That’s how One Hand Embroidery began — proving it’s never about how many hands we have, but how much heart we put in.
