Rabbari Art YT

What if a banned tradition could be reborn — not as a relic of the past, but as a global trend?

Meet Rabari Bhavana, a young artist from Kutch, who grew up surrounded by threads of history and stories stitched by the women in her community.

When elders banned the painstakingly intricate Rabari embroidery, many thought the art would fade away.

But Bhavana had other plans.

\With her creativity, she reimagined dowry embroidery, transforming it into canvases, torans, bags, and even shoes — pieces now loved from Gujarat to Japan and France.

Today, her work has earned her national recognition, and a dream to take Rabari art to the world stage.

Watch how Bhavana turned a fading tradition into a flourishing future.

credits: artist_rabari_bhavna on IG.

