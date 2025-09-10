Once Mocked, Now I Make the World Laugh.

#thebetterindia

Growing up in a tiny UP village, I fought expectations, rejection & even marriage pressure. From working in a Mumbai mall to designing for Gucci, Prada & Dior, my roots always stood out.

But when I accepted myself, everything changed.

Today, with millions of followers & endless love, I know—self-acceptance is power.

