Once Mocked, Now I Make the World Laugh.

Growing up in a tiny UP village, I fought expectations, rejection & even marriage pressure. From working in a Mumbai mall to designing for Gucci, Prada & Dior, my roots always stood out.
But when I accepted myself, everything changed.
Today, with millions of followers & endless love, I know—self-acceptance is power.
#BeYourself#SelfAcceptance#FashionJourney#InspiringStories#ContentCreator#DreamBig
[Self Acceptance Story, Fashion Designer, Inspiring Journey, Content Creator Success, Motivational Journey]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/