Not AI. Not CGI. A Kantara Tiger Made Entirely from Waste | Varaha | GOT | Direwolf @GypsyArt.

This isn’t AI.

This isn’t CGI.

It’s a Kantara tiger sculpted entirely from waste.

From a small workshop in Kerala, artist Sreejith S.S. recreated the majestic tiger using dried banana leaves, straws, coconut husk, and papier-mâché.

Every whisker, stripe, and fierce expression was patiently sculpted by hand.

From Varaha to the Game of Throne's Direwolf, his work proves something powerful — with imagination and patience, even discarded scrap can roar back to life. 🐅✨

