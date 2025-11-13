I Lost My Hands, Never My Love For Art.

#thebetterindia

Hit by an 11,000-volt shock at 20, I lost both my hands — but not my love for art.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Poverty cut my education short, yet I picked up my passion again, learning to paint using ink when I couldn’t afford brushes.

Two years later, I can paint, earn, and support my family.

Life didn’t end that day — it just began anew, with colours and courage.

#Inspiration#ArtHeals#NeverGiveUp#DisabilityDoesNotDefine#IndianArtist#Motivation#LifeWithCourage

[Electric Shock Survivor, Artist Story, Painting Without Hands, Overcoming Disability, Inspirational Art Journey]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/