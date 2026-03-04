From Grey Walls to Holi Hues | Manmauji’s Delhi Slum Transformation

This Holi, it’s not just about colours in the air — it’s about colours on forgotten walls. 🌈

Meet Manmauji — once a child who couldn’t afford school, now transforming Delhi’s bastis into open-air galleries of hope.

Each mural reflects a child’s dream — pilot, singer, scientist.

With leftover paint, his own savings, and unwavering belief, he’s turning grey lanes into vibrant futures.

Because Holi isn’t just a festival of colours —

it’s a reminder that every child deserves a brighter tomorrow.

Would you celebrate Holi like this? 💛

Tell us below.

