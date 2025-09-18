Battling Sexism, Tailing Wildlife

“Wildlife isn’t for girls,” they said.
Meet Aparupa Dey — a small-town girl from West Bengal who swapped a master’s in physics for the call of the wild.
With no mentor but unshakable passion, she braved forests, stereotypes, and doubt to become a Nikon Ambassador featured by BBC Earth and Nat Geo. Today, she inspires countless girls to chase their dreams.
