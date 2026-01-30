A Man Who Knits: Breaking Stereotypes Every Day

"When people find out I knit, it makes them question their stereotypes and assumptions a little bit," says Sohail, who began knitting as a hobby to overcome anxiety and is now inspiring many closet knitters.
@theroughhandknitter5090
#Knitting#BreakingStereotypes#MentalHealthJourney#CreativeHealing#InspiringStories#PositiveNews#MenBreakingStereotypes
[Knitting, Mental Health Story, Men Breaking Gender Stereotypes, Creative Hobby, Inspiring Journey]
