50-YO Bengaluru Home Sets Sustainable Benchmark

Can a 50-year-old home become energy-smart?
In Bengaluru, Sudha Setty shows how.
By retaining old walls and reimagining spaces, she turned two units into a three-generation green home on a 30×60 plot.
Solar power, smart cooling, water savings, and reused materials make it future-ready for people, pets, and plants.
Sustainability isn’t about rebuilding. It’s about rethinking.
