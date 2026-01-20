50-YO Bengaluru Home Sets Sustainable Benchmark

#thebetterindia

Can a 50-year-old home become energy-smart?

In Bengaluru, Sudha Setty shows how.

By retaining old walls and reimagining spaces, she turned two units into a three-generation green home on a 30×60 plot.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Solar power, smart cooling, water savings, and reused materials make it future-ready for people, pets, and plants.

Sustainability isn’t about rebuilding. It’s about rethinking.

Would you try this? Tell us in the comments below.

#SustainableLiving#GreenHomes#EcoFriendlyLiving#NetZeroHeroes

[Sustainable Home Design, Energy Efficient Homes, Green Architecture India, Eco Friendly House, Solar Powered Home, Net Zero Heroes]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Advertisment

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/