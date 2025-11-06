High School Drop Out Earns Crores From Sunlight!

#thebetterindia

What if sunlight in your home was powered by AI?

Meet 22-year-old Ishat Jain, a high school dropout who created SUNROOOF — the world’s first lighting system that mimics real sunlight indoors!

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

From Shilpa Shetty to JW Marriott, everyone wants a piece of his innovation. His company now earns ₹50 crores — all from bringing sunshine inside.

Would you try it? :bulb::sparkles: Tell us in the comments below.

@Sunrooof

#Innovation#AI#StartupIndia#Entrepreneurship#InspiringJourney#TechForGood#MadeInIndia

[Ishat Jain, Sunroof Lighting, AI, Innovation India, Startup Success Story, Smart Home Technology, Tech For Good]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/