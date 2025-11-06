High School Drop Out Earns Crores From Sunlight!

What if sunlight in your home was powered by AI?
Meet 22-year-old Ishat Jain, a high school dropout who created SUNROOOF — the world’s first lighting system that mimics real sunlight indoors!
From Shilpa Shetty to JW Marriott, everyone wants a piece of his innovation. His company now earns ₹50 crores — all from bringing sunshine inside.
Would you try it? :bulb::sparkles: Tell us in the comments below.
