Her Father Believed In Her When Nobody Did

When no one believed in her, Mona Singh’s father did.

After 50+ auditions and years of rejection, she broke barriers with her iconic role as Jassi.

From a dream of becoming an air hostess to starring in Laal Singh Chaddha and Happy Patel, Mona’s journey shows the power of believing in yourself.

"The best gift my dad gave me is the freedom to make my own choices." says Mona

