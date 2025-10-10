Authors
Home Videos Health India's First Bio 3D-Printer Prints Human Tissues

India's First Bio 3D-Printer Prints Human Tissues

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

With printers sold across India, South Korea, and the European Union, Avay Bioscience's printers could truly be a health-tech gamechanger.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/

In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).

#FrontierTechRepository#NITIFTH#NITIAayog#TheBetterIndia#MadeInIndia#makeinindia

Music Credits:

Auto Clear Code: “Tree Of Life” licensed via Music Vine: QS1XQTRB0GPG4OJN
Title of Musical Work: Tree Of Life
Artist: Hey Pluto!
License ID: S741956-12865

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like